ECP spokesman Haroon Shinwari removed over ‘controversial’ statement

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan has removed Haroon Shinwari, spokesman of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), over a ‘controversial’ statement about the dissolution of assemblies, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, CEC Sikandar Raja Sultan removed ECP spokesman Haroon Shinwari and directed him to report to Establishment Wing.

Source told ARY News that the Chief Election Commissioner expressed displeasure over the ‘controversial’ statement by ECP spokesman. The spokesman issued statement without approval of the electoral watchdog, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that ECP spokesman had announced to hold by-elections if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) quits all assemblies.

“By-polls would be held under constitutional procedure if any provincial assembly is vacated”, he said, adding: “There is no specific law regarding announcing general elections if a certain number of seats are vacated”.

All seats vacated during the five-year constitutional tenure of the assemblies are filled via by-polls within 60 days, the ECP spokesperson said.

He further said Rs50 to 70 million will cost for holding a by-poll in any of the provincial constituencies. Furthermore, the country’s supreme electoral body said by-elections in 411 provincial constituencies will be held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies are dissolved.

Earlier on November 27, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

Imran Khan said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party,” he announced.

