ECP starts working on notification for Punjab’s reserved seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started working on the notification for five reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly for women and minorities that fell vacant following the de-seating of 25 PTI lawmakers over defection, ARY News reported.

According to details, the electoral watchdog has summoned the members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for verification of papers after the party submitted its list of priority candidates for five reserved seats.

The five candidates will meet Returning Officer (RO), Abdul Hameed, today. The ECP has also sought declarations from the PTI members as per the priority list. Sources said the declarations have been sought under Section 104 of the Election Act.

The watchdog is expected to issue notifications on the reserved seats after wrapping up the process of declarations.

The ECP had earlier this month stayed the notification of new MPAs on five seats of the Punjab Assembly reserved for women and minorities, saying the notification would be stayed until by-elections were held in the province on July 17.

Subsequently, PTI members filed different petitions challenging the ECP’s decision to defer issuing notifications. Later, the Lahore High Court (LHC) accepted the PTI’s plea and ordered the ECP to notify the party’s members on the reserved seats.

According to PTI’s priority list shared with the electoral supervisor, Batool Janjua, Saira Raza and Fouzia Abbas have been floated for women’s seats while Habakkuk Gul and Samuel Yaqub have been recommended for seats reserved for minorities.

