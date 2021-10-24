ECP summons Fawad Chaudhry on Oct 27: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has served notice to Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry over allegations levelled against the electoral body, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The ECP has directed the federal minister to appear before it in person or through a lawyer on October 27, sources said.

The commission has summoned reply from the federal minister over the allegations levelled against the ECP under the Contempt of Court ordinance, according to sources.

The ECP has also called reply from Fawad Chaudhry under the relevant clauses of the Election Act, sources said.

The election commission had previously served notices on Federal Ministers Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry over their scathing remarks against the election body for its objection to the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next general elections.

The ECP had also sought evidence from Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry after they levelled allegations against the election body in a press conference.

The ECP had served a show-cause notice on Azam Khan Swati and directed him to appear in personal capacity on October 26.

