ECP summons important meeting after Sindh postpones LG polls

ISLAMABAD: Following the Sindh government’s decision to postpone local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, the Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned an important meeting to discuss various options regarding the second phase of LG polls in Sindh, ARY News reported.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja is chairing a session which is attended by DG law, DG local government ECP and other officials.

The dissolution of the Punjab Assembly is also part of today’s meeting agenda, said ECP sources.

The Sindh government on Thursday postponed the second of phase of local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

In light of the cabinet’s decision, the provincial government wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under clause 10 of the Sindh LG Act.

It has been decided to amend the LG Act.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Murad Ali Shah took important decisions, adding that elections cannot be held in Dadu and Mehar due to flood water.

He announced that LG polls are not going to be held in Karachi, Hyderabad and Dadu on January 15. He added that LG elections in the remaining districts of Sindh will be held as per schedule.

“All notifications related to the delimitations of the councils of Karachi Division and Hyderabad District issued under Sections 10(1) & 16 of the SLGA- 2013 by the Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department shall stand cancelled and the LG&HTP department may take necessary action accordingly.

“The Sub-Committee of the cabinet, earlier formed by the Provincial Cabinet, in its meeting dated 30th December- 2021 shall reconsider and approve fresh notifications under Section 10(1) of the SLGA- 2013 related to above-mentioned areas.

“The provincial cabinet resolved and reiterated that the Government of Sindh is committed to holding free fair and transparent Local Government Elections so that power is devolved to the local representatives at grass-root level,” the notification stated.

It further added: “Local Government Elections (2nd Phase) be held as per schedule except in the following areas; Karachi Division and Hyderabad District”.

