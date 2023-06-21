ECP summons important meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday summoned an important meeting tomorrow, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the meeting will discuss matters related to Islamabad Local Government (LG) elections.

Important decisions are expected regarding the local government set up in the federal capital in the ECP meeting.

Moreover, the chief commissioner and IG Islamabad are also invited to the meeting, whereas the secretary election commission. special secretary law wing and others’ participation is also expected.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of intra-court appeals filed against the local government (LG) polls in the federal capital after the ECP assured that elections will be held within 120 days.

IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the appeals filed by the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

At the outset of the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq said that LG elections should be conducted at once as in his opinion there won’t be a need of increasing the UCs for 10 years.

On Dec 30, the Islamabad high court (IHC) ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in the federal capital on December 31.

Soon after the verdict, the federal government, ECP and others filed an intra-court appeal in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against holding Islamabad local government (LG) polls.