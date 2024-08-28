ECP summons JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to appear before a four-member bench on Wednesday.

The summons came after the party failed to hold intra-party elections and submit the required certificate to the ECP.

This is the same reason why the ECP had previously withdrawn the election symbol of the country’s largest opposition party, PTI, prior to the February 8, 2024, general elections.

The ECP bench, headed by Nisar Durrani, will hear the case against JUI-P on Thursday.

The party’s failure to comply with the ECP’s regulations has raised concerns about its legitimacy and potential consequences.

Separately today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Amir, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Awami National Party (ANP) Head Asfandyar Wali Khan and other party heads in a case related to the allocation of party tickets to women.

The election body has issued a notice to heads of political parties including Jamat-e-Islami, Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan National Party (BNP) and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and 10 other political parties, including the Awami National Party (ANP), for failing to allocate 5 percent of their party tickets to women.

According to the summon notice, the party heads of 14 political parties have been asked to appear before the ECP on September 4.

The notices were issued under Section 206 of the Election Act, which pertains to the allocation of party tickets to women candidates.