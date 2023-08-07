ECP summons key session on new census, parties’ foreign funding

ISLAMAABD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned a key session to discuss the strategy for the statistics of the 2023 digital census and report on political parties’ foreign funding, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold a key session on Tuesday (tomorrow) to devise a strategy after the notification of the new digital census’ statistics.

The commission directed its legal team to provide guidance on the new census data. The legal team will brief the ECP high-ups on the new census data.

Moreover, the ECP sought a report from the scrutiny committee regarding the foreign funding of the political parties. The scrutiny committee has been directed to submit its report in 10 days.

The commission also instructed to approach concerned courts for immediate hearing of the cases.

In another development today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan from his post as party’s head.

Sources told ARY News that an important meeting was held at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) where the electoral body decided to remove PTI chief Imran Khan from his post as party head.

Under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, the commission reviewed the situation after the PTI chief’s arrest.

The meeting also reviewed the written verdict of Islamabad’s session court, which found him guilty of ‘corrupt practices’ in Toshakhana case’.

Subsequently, it was decided that following his conviction, Imran Khan was no longer eligible to hold office as the PTI chairman. Therefore, the ECP is now to issue orders dismissing him from the post.

Sources claimed that the electoral watchdog will make a formal announcement soon.

On Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had been arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison.