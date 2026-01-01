ECP summons KP CM Sohail Afridi in code of conduct violations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Sohail Afridi, over alleged violations of the code of conduct during the recent by-election in Haripur.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the chief minister issued threats to the administration, police, and election staff during a public rally in Havelian.

Meanwhile, notices have also been issued to PML-N MNAs Babar Nawaz Khan and PPP candidates Mian Alamdar Abbas and Muhammad Iqbal from PP-269.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled the hearing of these cases for 13 January.

In the last hearing, the commission had expressed concern over the presence of a fugitive criminal on the stage during the event.

The ECP stated that Sohail Afridi’s conduct could jeopardize the peaceful by-election in NA-18 Haripur, putting the district administration, police, election officials, and voters at risk.

The KP Election Commissioner had been directed to hold an emergency meeting with the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police. The ECP had also ordered that a detailed report on security measures be submitted immediately.

The ECP has signaled possible action over violations of the Election Act 2017 and the Code of Conduct.