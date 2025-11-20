ECP summons KP CM Sohail Afridi over code of conduct breach in NA-18 Haripur

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notice to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi over code of conduct breach during a public rally in NA-18 Haripur.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the chief minister issued threats to the administration, police, and election staff during a public rally in Havelian.

The Commission also expressed concern over the presence of a fugitive criminal on the stage during the event.

The ECP stated that Sohail Afridi’s conduct could jeopardize the peaceful by-election in NA-18 Haripur, putting the district administration, police, election officials, and voters at risk.

The KP Election Commissioner has been directed to hold an emergency meeting with the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police. The ECP has also ordered that a detailed report on security measures be submitted immediately.

The Commission has signaled possible action over violations of the Election Act 2017 and the Code of Conduct.

The Ministry of Interior has been instructed to ensure foolproof security in the constituency with the support of federal institutions.

Additionally, special security arrangements have been requested for presiding officers and the safe transportation of election material.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) warned that any interference in the peaceful conduct of the election will lead to strict legal action. The Punjab Election Commissioner has also been directed to ensure strict adherence to the Code of Conduct.