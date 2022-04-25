ECP summons PTI defecting MPAs for hearing on May 06

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned the defecting legislators of the PTI, ARY News reported on Monday.

The election commission has summoned the PTI members of the National Assembly on April 28.

The ECP has called former ruling party’s members of Punjab Assembly, who were involved in floor-crossing on May 06.

The PTI had sent the reference of the defecting members to the election commission.

The election commission under Article 63-A of the constitution has been bound to decide the matter within 30 days.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi last Wednesday sent reference against 26 dissident MPAs of PTI to the election commission, seeking their lifetime disqualification for violating party discipline.

PTI chief whip, on behalf of former prime minister Imran Khan, handed over the reference to Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The disqualification reference against the PTI members was moved under Article-63 of the Constitution.

The defecting members named in the reference include Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Sagheer, Ghulam Rasool Saeed, Saeed Akbar, Faisal Hayat, Mehar Aslam, Khalid Mehmood, Nazeer Chohan, Nauman Langrial, Ameen Zulqarnain, Muhammad Salman, Zawar Hussian, Nazeer Ahmed, Fida Hussain, Ayesha Nawaz, Sajida Yusuf, Muhammad Tahir, Uzma Kardar, Sibtain Raza and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza Shehbaz was elected Chief Minister Punjab during a Punjab Assembly session that saw unprecedented violence resulting in attacks on Speaker Parvez Elahi and Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari.

Dissident lawmakers of the PTI, who were part of Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan groups, played a key part in the election of the PML-N leader.

Comments