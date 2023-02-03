ECP suspends LG office bearers in Punjab, KP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended all local government (LG) office bearers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces, ARY News reported on Friday.

The ECP issued orders under Article 218(3) and Sections 3 and 8 of the Election Act 2017 regarding the suspension of all LG office bearers in Punjab and KP.

The election commission announced that by-polls will be held in different constituencies of both provinces in the coming days.

The list of constituencies is given below where the election commission will organise the by-polls on the NA seats:

NA-2 Swat and NA-3 Swat

NA-5, 6 and 7 Lower Dir

NA-8 Malakand

NA-9 Buner

NA-16 Abbottabad

NA-19 Swabi

NA-20 Mardan

NA-28 Peshawar

NA-30 Peshawar

NA-34 Karak

NA-40 Bajaur

NA-42 Mohmand

NA-44 Khyber

NA-61 Rawalpindi

NA-70 Gujrat

NA-87 Hafizabad

NA-93 Khushab

NA-96 Mianwali

NA-107, NA-109 Faisalabad

NA-135 Lahore

NA-150, 152 Khanewal

NA-158 Multan

NA-164, 165 Vihari

NA-177 Rahim Yar Khan

NA-187 Layyah

