ECP suspends LG office bearers in Punjab, KP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended all local government (LG) office bearers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces, ARY News reported on Friday.
The ECP issued orders under Article 218(3) and Sections 3 and 8 of the Election Act 2017 regarding the suspension of all LG office bearers in Punjab and KP.
The election commission announced that by-polls will be held in different constituencies of both provinces in the coming days.
READ: ECP UNVEILS SCHEDULE FOR BY-POLLS ON 31 NA SEATS
The list of constituencies is given below where the election commission will organise the by-polls on the NA seats:
- NA-2 Swat and NA-3 Swat
- NA-5, 6 and 7 Lower Dir
- NA-8 Malakand
- NA-9 Buner
- NA-16 Abbottabad
- NA-19 Swabi
- NA-20 Mardan
- NA-28 Peshawar
- NA-30 Peshawar
- NA-34 Karak
- NA-40 Bajaur
- NA-42 Mohmand
- NA-44 Khyber
- NA-61 Rawalpindi
- NA-70 Gujrat
- NA-87 Hafizabad
- NA-93 Khushab
- NA-96 Mianwali
- NA-107, NA-109 Faisalabad
- NA-135 Lahore
- NA-150, 152 Khanewal
- NA-158 Multan
- NA-164, 165 Vihari
- NA-177 Rahim Yar Khan
- NA-187 Layyah