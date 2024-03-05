ECP suspends MQM-P MNA’s membership

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspended membership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Dr. Mohan Manjiani till further orders, ARY News reported

According to the details, the ECP issued a notification in this regard according to which the MNA seat reserved for minority members would remain suspended till further orders.

Dr. Mohan Manjiani was notified MNA on a minority seat on the MQM-P ticket by the ECP.

Meanwhile, the MQM-P Rabita Committee in a statement said that Dr. Mohan Manjiani was asked to resign based on a report of intelligence agencies. It added that the resignation was sought from the minority MNA over his alleged involvement in illegal and anti-state activities.

According to reports, Dr. Mohan Manjiani was also observed as ‘active’ in the Indian Embassy in Islamabad, according to the MQM-P Rabita Committee.

On the other hand, Dr. Mohan Manjiani said that he did not step down but a “forged” resignation bearing his fictitious signature was submitted to the ECP. “I have come to Dubai and there is no way to speak with the party leadership,” he added.