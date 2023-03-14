ECP suspends RO of Karachi’s UC Sultanabad

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended Returning Officer of the local government election in Union Committee-7 Sultanabad in Keamari district of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ECP has formed an inquiry committee headed by the provincial election commissioner and ordered it to submit its report.

The probe committee will examine the role of the RO and collect evidence of rigging during the LG polls in Sultanabad union committee.

The committee will also compile recommendations about disciplinary action against the R/O or proceedings under the criminal law.

Regional Election Commissioner has been nominated as the new returning officer and being directed to submit election results within seven days.

