ECP takes notice of delay in Punjab LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of delay in the Punjab local government (LG) polls and decided to conduct a hearing, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned Punjab chief secretary and LG secretary on October 18. The spokesperson said that the commission took notice of multiple amendments made to the LG law by the Punjab government.

The spokesperson added that the chief secretary was summoned to seek a reply for delay being made by the Punjab government in organising the LG polls.

Earlier in the month, the election commission rejected the Sindh government’s request to postpone the second phase of local government polls.

Read More: SINDH POLICE SEEK POSTPONEMENT OF SECOND PHASE OF LG ELECTIONS

On October 4, the ECP had rejected the request in a meeting held in Islamabad to review preparations regarding organisation of LG polls in Karachi and forthcoming by-elections on National Assembly (NA) seats.

The ECP said that maintaining law and order during the election is the responsibility of the provincial government and the law enforcement agencies and directed the Sindh government to ensure the deployment of police personnel during elections in Karachi.

A day prior, the Sindh government had requested the ECP to once again postpone the local body polls for three months, citing shortage of police personnel to maintain the law and order situation in the province.

Comments