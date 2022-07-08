ECP takes notice of election code violation by Sindh police

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the violation of the election code by Sindh police after a senior officer from Kashmore was transferred to Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

The provincial election commission took notice of a violation of the code ahead of the second phase of Sindh local government (LG) polls, ordering Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police to stop the transfer of a senior officer.

The provincial police department issued an order to transfer Superintendent Police (SP) Kashmore Amjad Shaikh to Hyderbad despite the ECP ban on transfers and postings on the government officers due to the upcoming Sindh LG polls.

In a letter sent to IG Sindh, the provincial ECP wrote that the second phase of LG polls will be held soon and the recent posting will influence the elections. As per the announcement of the commission, the position of any government officials could not be changed till the issuance of election results.

The commission ordered the IG Sindh to withdraw the transfer orders of SP Kashmore Amjad Shaikh. The transfer should be withheld till the announcement of election results.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) banned the organization of political rallies during electioneering for the second phase of local government (LG) polls under the revised election code.

After witnessing large-scale mismanagement during by-elections, the election commission has toughened enforcement of the election code of conduct for the upcoming second phase of LG polls.

Second phase of Sindh LG polls

Earlier on July 3, the final lists of the candidates for the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh were displayed.

The lists of candidates in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions for local council elections have been displayed.

The Election Commission had earlier announced the schedule for the second phase of local government elections in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, to be held on July 24.

In seven districts of Karachi, the election of chairmen and vice-chairmen of 246 union councils will be held.

Moreover, the candidates of political parties and independents will contest for 984 seats of ward councillors.

In the second phase of LG Polls in Sindh 9,150 candidates are contesting for local councils’ seats.

More than 30 million ballot papers will be printed for the election in 16 districts.

The election commission will set up 5003 polling stations, and 8.4 million voters will exercise their right to vote in the second phase of the local government election.

