ECP takes notice of health official slapping PO during Sindh LG elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of a video where a health official could be seen slapping a presiding officer (PO) in Tharparkar area during the recent local government (LG) elections in the Sindh province.

According to a video available with the ARY NEWS, an official of the health ministry identified as Ghulam Muhammad Junejo could be seen exchanging a heated argument with presiding officer Dr. Ghansham Das.

He was later caught on camera slapping the doctor. The video has gone viral on social media and prompted a protest from Pakistan Medical Association that demanded action against the health official.

The deputy director of the ECP, Sajjad Khattak, has directed the DRO Tharparkar and others to submit a report into the incident so that an action could be taken against the official involved in the entire episode.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has obtained evidence of alleged rigging in the first phase of local government (LG) elections held in 14 districts of Sindh.

The electoral watchdog has obtained ‘evidence’ of alleged rigging during the LG polls held two days ago. As per the evidence, Khursheed Junejo, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA, has been involved in the rigging.

In a video reportedly obtained by the election commission, PPP MNA Khursheed Junejo was spotted rigging the local government elections in Larkana.

Informed sources have told ARY News that the provincial election commission has sought a detailed report on PPP MNA Khurshid Junejo. “Those responsible in rigging the elections will face legal action,” the electoral watchdog said.

