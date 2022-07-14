ECP takes notice of Imran Khan’s allegations, seeks record from PEMRA

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of allegations being levelled by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the commission and has sought a record of speeches from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), ARY NEWS reported.

In a letter written to the chairman PEMRA, the ECP sought the record of Imran Khan’s speeches at Layyah, Bhakkar, and Khushab where he levelled serious allegations of collaboration between the commission and the PML-N leaders.

The ECP will review the record of speeches obtained from the PEMRA and later a meeting headed by the chief election commissioner will seek evidence of allegations from Imran Khan. “The commission will also seek an explanation from Imran Khan with regard to his speeches,” the sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) condemned ‘baseless allegations’ being levelled by former prime minister and PTI chairman against the commission and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

In a message from its Twitter handle, the ECP said that no institution could be declared a traitor if people starts labeling them as traitors.

“We want to clarify that the election commission will not be provoked or pressurized and will continue to make decisions as per the constitution and law,” the ECP said.

Imran Khan has alleged the election commission and CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja to be biased and has demanded that he should resign from his slot.

On Thursday, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan alleged Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) working with Hamza to ensure the victory of turncoats in the Punjab by-elections.

