ECP to announce decision on Faryal Talpur’s disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the reserved verdict over a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur as a member of Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the electoral watchdog would announce the reserved verdict on Faryal Talpur’s disqualification case at 12:30 pm. In this regard, the election commission has issued notices to parties.

In the last hearing, the counsels of the sides appeared before the ECP in the hearing against former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister. “Ms. Talpur didn’t declare her assets properly and concealed facts,” petitioner’s counsel argued.

“It is not a case of non-declaration, all assets of my client have been declared,” Talpur’s counsel told the ECP panel. “Show your record, which will end the case,” election commission panel told Faryal Talpur’s lawyer. The ECP panel reserved decision over the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had moved a petition in the ECP seeking disqualification of Talpur as a member of the provincial assembly over allegedly concealing her assets.

They stated the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she failed to declare details of her assets before the ECP, which means she is no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.

Faryal Talpur owned properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot, the petitioner stated, adding Talpur had been nominated in a case pertaining to billions of rupees corruption through fake bank accounts.

