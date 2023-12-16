ECP to approach judiciary for Appellate Tribunals

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday decided to approach judiciary for Appellate Tribunals, ARY News reported.

As per details, the commission issued an emergency letter to the election commissioners of four provinces.

The ECP directed the provincial election commissioners to approach Chief Justice of all five high courts and ask for their suggestions regarding Appellate Tribunals.

It is important to mention here that the Appellate Tribunals will comprised of high court judges where the decisions of Returning Officers can be challenged.

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the election schedule for the upcoming February 8 general polls in compliance with the Supreme Court (SC) order issued earlier, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the electoral watchdog, the public notice would be issued by the Returning Officer (RO) on December 19 with the dates for filing nominations from Dec 20-22.

The ECP, in its notification, stated that the names of the nominated candidates would be published on Dec 23 while the last date for scrutiny of their nomination papers would be from Dec 24-30.

Moreover, the last date for filing appeals against the decisions of Returning Officer (RO) on rejecting or accepting nomination papers is January 3. The last date for deciding the appeals by an appellate tribunal on Jan 10.

The notification stated that the revised list of candidates will be published on Jan 11 and the last date for withdrawal pf candidature is Jan 12.

Meanwhile, the electoral watchdog said that election symbols will be allotted to political parties on Jan 13 with polls set for Feb 8.