🔴LIVE: ECP to ‘challenge’ LHC verdict as Feb 8 polls draw near

ISLAMABAD: As February 8 general elections draw near, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to challenge the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict regarding the appointment of Returning Officers (ROs) and District Returning Officers (DROs), which reportedly affected the polling process, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

On Wednesday night, Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Ali Baqir Najafi suspended an ECP decision to appoint election staff, including returning officers (ROs), from the bureaucracy.

Accepting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea, LHC Justice Najafi suspended the ECP’s notification and referred the case to the LHC chief justice, recommending constituting a larger bench to hear the case.

The high court order, which came in response to petitions submitted by the PTI, have seemingly brought the electoral process to a standstill, causing widespread concern among political parties regarding general elections, scheduled for Feb 8, 2024.

Sources told ARY News that the ECP had decided to challenge the verdict of Lahore high court in Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan. The apex court will constitute a bench following the submission of appeal by electoral body, they added.

Political forces to become parties

Following the development, major political parties have decided to become parties in the case, being heard in Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding the appointments of ROs from bureaucracy.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) have decided to become parties in the case.

Meanwhile, LHC constituted a five-member larger bench to hear the PTI’s plea, challenging the appointments of ROs.

The bench – headed by Justice Baqir Ali Najafi – will hear the petition on December 18.

CEC Raja met CJP Isa

The development came after Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa held a meeting to discuss possible repercussions of the High Courts’ verdicts.

Sources said that during the huddle, attended by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Tariq Masood, CEC Raja apprised the apex court judges regarding the LHC ruling.

Sources said that CEC Raja informed the chief justice of the preparations being made by the ECP for the polls slated to be held on February 8, 2024.

ECP appointments

Earlier on Dec 11, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had approved the appointment of Returning Officers (ROs) and District Returning Officers (DROs) for the forthcoming general elections.

The ECP approved the appointment of 859 ROs and 142 DROs for the general elections 2024.

It was learnt that deputy commissioners (DCs) of all districts were being appointed as the DROs and ADCs will be appointed as the ROs for the National Assembly (NA) seats.

The assistant deputy commissioners will be appointed as the returning officers (ROs) for the provincial assembly (PA) seats.

General elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.