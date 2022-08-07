ECP to collaborate with NADRA, Local Bodies to rectify voter lists

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to collaborate with the Local Bodies and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to verify the voter lists and rectify them, ARY News reported.

According to details, the ECP has decided to collaborate with the Local Bodies and NADRA to rectify errors in the ECP voter lists. Citizens would also be asked to help to rectify the voter lists, ECP sources said.

The ECP said that an awareness campaign would be run, and people would be able to verify their votes by texting their CNIC number to 8300. People would be able to verify and transfer their votes ahead of the announcement of the election schedule.

The election commission sources said that the vacation of all regional and district officials has been canceled. Officials have been told to check and rectify errors regarding deceased people in the voter lists.

An election commission circular read that no officials would be allotted a vacation until they complete this work. No lazyness would be accetable in the work, the circular added. All officials have been ordered to submit their reports until August 10, 2022.

