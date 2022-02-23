ECP to consult political parties after changes in election SOPs: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to consult political parties over changes made to laws related to the code of conduct for elections by the federal government through an ordinance, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the decision was made in a meeting headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

“It was agreed that the ECP will consult political parties and soon letters will be written to their leaders for their opinion on the matter,” they said and added, “After the consultation process, the ECP will approach the government again and covey its concern over the matter.”

President Alvi signed an amended Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct, paving the way for ministers and parliamentarians to run election campaigns of their favourite candidates in the country.

President Arif Alvi promulgated the ordinance after the federal cabinet yesterday approved an ordinance, making amendments in the election commission’s code of conduct.

It is pertinent to mention here that reservations have been raised from both sides of the aisle in the Parliament over the code of conduct of the ECP previously and the new changes to the ECP law will now allow lawmakers and ministers to attend public gatherings.

