ECP to hold daily hearings until Sindh conducts local government polls

KARACHI: The election commission of Pakistan (ECP) has Thursday decided to conduct daily hearings in Sindh starting September 7 in order to ensure the local government polls across the province, ARY News reported.

The federal body responsible for the timely election exercise will hold its first hearing on the local body polls on Sep. 7 in order to resolve and address the concerns by stakeholders.

The ECP Sindh chapter has notified Sindh’s chief secretary, secretary of local government, and the attorney general of the province.

To ensure the polls are timely conducted is the Constitutional responsibility of ECE, the body said in the notification. It said assisting the poll regulator in conducting the exercise is the Constitutional responsibility of the incumbent government.

Sindh govt not serious in holding LG polls: ECP

The Sindh government has once again expressed its inability to hold the local government elections due to a pending case in court on 2017 census results.

According to details, Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting on Monday here in Islamabad to discuss matters related to LG polls in Sindh.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah.

Responding to Sindh chief secretary, the ECP commissioner said that the Sindh government was not serious about holding LG polls. He then summoned a separate meeting regarding ECP polls in Sindh next week.