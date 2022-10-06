ECP to issue finalized voter lists for all constituencies tomorrow – sources

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to issue of the finalized voter lists for all the national and provincial constituencies of the country on Friday, ARY News reported.

The number of registered voters in the country has gone up to 12,21,96,122 (122.2 million) including 66.4 male and 55.7 million female voters.

According to the voter lists, more than half of the registered voters are from Punjab with 70.6 million eligible voters, while Sindh has the second-highest number of voters with 25.6 million registered eligible voters.

The ECP data shows that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has 20.8 million voters while Balochistan has only 5.09 million registered voters.

The federal capital, Islamabad, has 984,477 registered voters, the ECP statistics show.

Earlier in August, the ECP decided to collaborate with the Local Bodies and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to verify the voter lists and rectify them.

According to the details, the ECP decided to collaborate with the Local Bodies and NADRA to rectify errors in the ECP voter lists. Citizens would also be asked to help to rectify the voter lists, ECP sources said.

The ECP said that an awareness campaign would be run, and people would be able to verify their votes by texting their CNIC number to 8300. People would be able to verify and transfer their votes ahead of the announcement of the election schedule.

