ECP to publish preliminary lists of candidates tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would publish preliminary lists of candidates tomorrow, while they can withdraw their nomination papers by Friday, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to election schedule, today is the last day to dispose of appeals filed against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for the general elections by Appellate Tribunals.

Judges of the High Courts is heading these tribunals. The revised list of candidates will also be published on Friday.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on Saturday while polling for general elections will be held on 8th of next month.

A day earlier, the Election Commission sent a list of electoral symbols of 145 political parties to the returning officers (ROs). The names of various political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, were not included in the list of electoral symbols.

Major parties, which have been allotted symbols, include PPPP (arrow), PML-N (tiger), PTI-Nazriyati (batsman), PTI-Parliamentarians (turban), IPP (eagle), MQM-P (kite), JUI-F (book), BNP-Mengal (axe), Jamaat-i-Islami (scale) and Pakistan Muslim League (tractor).

It has been highlighted that election symbols of political parties shall in no case be allotted to any independent candidate. The list of separate election symbols for independent candidates has also been sent to the ROs.