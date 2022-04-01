ECP to release schedule of local bodies elections in Sindh today

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will release schedule of the first phase of local bodies elections in 14 districts of the Sindh province on Friday (today), ARY NEWS reported.

The election commission has made all preparations for holding the first phase of local bodies elections in the 14 districts and administrative officials will be deputed as returning officers in the polls.

The regional election commissioners in Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana and Benazirabad will be posted as divisional returning officers (DROs). The local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad will be held in the second phase.

On March 10, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to hold phase-wise local government (LG) polls across Sindh in May.

The election commission suggested holding LG polls in Sukkur, Benazirabad and Hyderabad in the first phase, and Karachi, Mirpur Khas and Larkana in the second phase.

The Sindh government has been given the final list of districts for the organisation of the LG polls in two phases. The Election Commission of Pakistan spokesperson added that the Sindh LG polls will be conducted in the last week of May in two phases.

