ECP summons meeting to review arrangements for Punjab, KP polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday summoned a meeting to review arrangements for the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, quoting sources, ARY News reported.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has recently ordered ECP to hold the elections in Punjab and KP within 90 days as per the constitution of Pakistan.

As per details, the meeting will be chaired by the ECP secretary Umar Hameed Khan in Islamabad today in which the arrangements regarding the polls in Punjab and KP will be reviewed.

The meeting will prepare the demand for the electoral budget and discuss the process of the finalization of electoral lists and printing.

Furthermore, the security measures in both provinces will also come under discussion during the ECP meeting, the sources added.

Last week it emerged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided not to acquire workforce from the judiciary for performing duties of District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs).

Moreover, the electoral watchdog would also send letters to the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Finance for security and funds for the general elections in the province.

The development comes a day after President Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

