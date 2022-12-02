ECP to use ballot papers with ‘special features’ in next elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to introduce ballot papers with extra features in addition to watermarked ballot papers in the next general elections, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the ECP has started preparations for the next general elections and decided to summon session on elections in the last week of December.

Furthermore, ECP is likely to print almost 240 million ballot papers for upcoming elections – 20 million more than printed in 2018 general elections.

More than 120 million registered voters are eligible to vote this time, say sources.

The term of current assembly is set to end on August 13, 2023. In case, if the assembly is dissolved earlier, the ECP is bound to hold elections within 90 days after dissolution.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought funds worth Rs47 billion for the organisation of general elections.

The election commission will be given Rs27 billion in the current fiscal year, whereas, the ECP sought immediate disbursement of Rs18 billion for commencing the preparations for the general elections.

The federal government will disburse over Rs20 billion to the ECP in the next fiscal year. The overall expenditures of the 2018 general polls were Rs31 billion.

Sources said that the federal government approved the budget for the next general polls.

Comments