ECP today decides to hold or defer Karachi LG Polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold a session on Monday (today) over the local government elections in seven districts of Karachi, citing sources ARY News reported.

The meeting that will be attended by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), ECP members, secretary and other officials, will take decision on holding the LG polls or not in seven districts of the port city, sources said.

The high-level session will also be attended by the federal secretaries of defence and interior ministries. ” Chief Secretary Sindh and I.G. Police will attend the meeting on video link,” according to sources.

Sindh Government has thrice requested for postponement of the local elections in Karachi, sources said. “Security agencies and the police have been busy in the flood-hit areas of the province,” government said. It seeks postponement of the local government elections for three months.

The defence and interior secretaries will brief the election commission over the current situation. Sindh’s chief secretary and I.G. Police will also give their feedback to the election commission, sources said.

The meeting will take a decision on holding the local government polls or not in seven districts of Karachi, sources added.

The local government elections in seven Karachi districts are scheduled on October 23 (Sunday).

