ECP unveils schedule for by-polls on four reserved LG seats

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the schedule for conducting by-polls on four reserved local government (LG) seats in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ECP notified the schedule for by-polls on four reserved LG seats in Karachi’s East and West Districts. The by-polls will be held on June 8 on the seats of Town Municipal Committees (TMCs) of Orangi (UC-3, 7, 8), Mominabad (UC-3), Manghopir (UC-12) and Gulshan-e-Iqbal (UC-1).

The commission will accept nomination papers from candidates on June 1 and 2 while the scrutiny process will be conducted on June 3.

Appeals will be filed against the Returning Officers’ (RO) decisions on June 5 and verdicts on the appeals will be announced on June 6.

READ: Hafiz Naeemur Rehman accuses PPP of rigging in Sindh LG by-polls

The last date for withdrawing nominations and the publication of the revised list of candidates will be made on June 7.

The consolidation and declaration of the results by the RO will be made on June 9 and the elected members will take oath on June 14.

Earlier, the ECP announced the schedule of the mayor and deputy mayor election in Sindh.

As per details, the election of mayor and deputy mayor will take place on June 15 while the nomination paper can be submitted by June 9-10.

The ECP schedule stated that the Returning Officer will check the nomination papers on June 11 and the finalized list of candidates will be released on June 14.

On June 16, the Returning Officers will announce the results whereas the successful candidates will take oath on June 19.

Read: PPP ‘IN CONTACT’ WITH JI OVER KARACHI MAYOR ELECTION: NASIR SHAH

Furthermore, the ECP spokesperson said that if the independent candidates want to join a party they can join till May 24 and they have to submit an oath to Returning Officer, stating that they are joining the party of their free will and without any pressure.