ECP unveils schedule for second phase of LG polls in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday unveiled schedule for the second phase of local government elections in Sindh.

July 24 has been set as the polling day, according to a notification issued by the election monitoring body.

In the second phase, local bodies elections will be held in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta divisions.

The ECP said candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers from June 8-11 and the final list of nominated candidates will be published on June 28 after completion of all phases, including scrutiny of papers.

Earlier, on April 13, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced schedule for the first phase of local government (LG) polls in the province. The commission said that in the first phase, LG polls will be held in Sindh’s Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpur Khas.

