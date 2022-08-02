ECP verdict: PDM heads to meet for second consecutive day

ISLAMABAD: The heads of the component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the ruling alliance will meet in Islamabad today (Wednesday) to discuss the prevailing political and economic situation of the country.

A summit meeting of the coalition government and PDM parties will be held at Prime Minister’s House. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman will chair the session.

ECP verdict on PTI prohibited funding will also come under discussion during tomorrow’s meeting, said sources.

In today’s meeting, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has appointed the heads of the political and legal committees to recommend action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the announcement of the prohibited funding case by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PDM leadership has constituted the political and legal committees to seek recommendations for an action against the PTI following ECP’s verdict in the prohibited funding case.

The ruling coalition agreed on taking strict decisions on the political and legal fronts against Imran Khan-led PTI. The legal committee comprised on experts from all PDM parties will forward its recommendations to take action against PTI.

