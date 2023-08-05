ECP waiting for detailed verdict to decide on PTI’s top office

ISLAMABAD: The election commission (ECP) waiting for detailed judgment from the sessions court to proceed on removal of the PTI chief from the party’s top post, citing sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

It is to be mentioned here that the sessions court found Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman guilty of “corrupt practices” in Toshakhana case and sentenced him three years in prison today.

He was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

According to sources, the election commission is waiting for release of detailed verdict of the court. A session of the electoral body will be convened after release of detailed decision of the court.

The ECP will decide about removal of the PTI chairman from the party’s top office in the light of the court’s judgment, sources said.

A consultative session of the election commission likely to be convened in context of the court verdict against the former prime minister on Monday, sources said.

No meeting is likely today to tackle the matter, sources added.