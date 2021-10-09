Bridging gender gap: More than 10mn women enrolled in electoral lists, says ECP  

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday said that it had enrolled more than 10 million women during its recent drives with the support of NADRA to bridge the gender gap in the electoral rolls, ARY NEWS reported.

During a workshop of the senior management of the ECP and NADRA, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said that they were trying to bridge the gender gap in the electoral rolls.

“During the first three phases, more than one million women have been registered in the electoral rolls,” he said adding that until April 2021, there was a gap of 12.3 million between male and female voters.

He said that the ECP would be launching the fourth drive in 84 districts of the country and is striving to enroll as many women as they could to ensure implementation on article 25 of the constitution.

Sikandar Sultan Raja further lauded the role of NADRA in facilitating the entire process.

In 2019 it was reported quoting Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that over 12 million women voters were not registered in the country.

Around 4.3 million women voters were registered before the general election of 2018, he said. He expressed apprehension that the number of unregistered women voters in the country could further increase.

The ECP was working in collaboration with the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) for the registration of the women voters, he said.

Yaqoob suggested considering the proposal of representation with the ratio of population.

