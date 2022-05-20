ECP decision has no impact over Punjab government: Maryam Aurangzeb

Islamabad: Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has said that the ECP’s decision to de-seat the 25 defecting PTI MPAs will have no effect on the Punjab government, ARY News reported.

Information and Broadcast Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that the 25 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPAs have been defeated for going against their party policy, and it would have any effect on Hamza Shehbaz led Punjab government.

She said that even after the de-seating of the PTI MPAs, Humza Shehbaz has the support of 177 members of the Punjab Assembly, which is enough to sustain their government.

She took to the PTI leaders and said that the same people who called the Chairman Election Commission of Pakistan PML-N’s B team and demanded his resignation, are praising him.

Maryam Aurangzeb added that PTI wants to cling to power at any cost.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister election.

The dissident Punjab lawmakers include Abdul Aleem Khan, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Uzma Kardar, Faisal Hayat, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Saeed Akbar Khan, Mohammad Ajmal, Mohammad Amin Zulqernain, Malik Nauman Langrial, Mohammad Salman, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Nazir Ahmed Khan, Fida Hussain, Zahra Batool, Mohammad Tahir, Aisha Nawaz, Sajida Yousaf, Haroon Imran Gill, Malik Asad Ali, Ijaz Masih, Mohammad Sabtain Raza, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, Mian Khalid Mehmood and Mehar Mohammad Aslam.

