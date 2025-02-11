web analytics
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
WATCH: Ed Sheeran showcases batting skills at Rajasthan Royals camp

TOP NEWS

British singer Ed Sheeran expressed his love for cricket as he was seen playing a game with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals’ players.

Currently in India on his ‘Mathematics Tour,’ the singer-songwriter held shows in Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker will conclude the six-date tour on February 15 with his show at Leisure Valley Ground in Delhi NCR.

Earlier, Ed Sheeran took fans by surprise by revealing that he was a close friend of legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne who died of a heart attack at the age of 52.

Recently, the British singer visited the Rajasthan Royals’ players training camp in Bengaluru ahead of the IPL 2025 where he showcased his batting skills.

Rajasthan Royals took to Instagram to share a video of the British singer playing cricket while sporting a Shane Warne jersey.

Read more: WATCH: Ed Sheeran’s street performance cut short by India police

The viral video showed the ‘Shape of You’ singer batting against Rajasthan Royals’ players, with all-rounder Riyan Parag expressing his ‘pleasant surprise’ over his batting skills.

 

Pertinent to note here that Shane Warne was part of the Rajasthan Royals team which won the maiden title of the IPL in 2008.

Following his retirement from professional cricket, the legendary Australia spinner went on to serve as the team mentor.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran will perform in Doha, Qatar, and Sakhir, Bahrain after the conclusion of the India leg of his ‘Mathematics Tour.’

Days earlier, the British singer met with an unexpected incident in Bengaluru when local police stopped his street show.

Ed Sheeran’s stop at Bengaluru and an impromptu show in the city’s street turned unsavoury for him when he was stopped from performing.

The viral incident happened when the British singer decided to hold an impromptu show in the city’s streets.

Video footage of the performance showed Ed Sheeran singing his hit song ‘Shape Of You’ when a police official unplugged his music instrument to cut short his performance.

