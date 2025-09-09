Ed Sheeran is leaving U.K. to settle in U.S.

Amid a host of Hollywood stars leaving behind the U.S. to settle elsewhere, British music star Ed Sheeran shared that he is moving to America from the U.K. with his family.

In his latest podcast appearance, singer Ed Sheeran, 34, confirmed that the family of four, including his wife Cherry Seaborn, and their two daughters, Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3, is leaving behind their £3.75 million Sheeranville estate in Suffolk, to shift to the United States, partially to adjust to the schedule of his upcoming tour.

“I’m just about to move to America,” Sheeran announced and jokingly admitted, “I feel like I might be the only person moving to America.”

“I’m going on tour there for a while, and I have a family, so I can’t dip in and out. We’re going and settling there,” he added.

While the ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker did not share many details regarding where the Sheeran family will settle in the U.S., he had previously mentioned that Nashville is his ‘favourite city in the States’.

“When you transition to country, you can’t transition back. It’s always been my end goal to move to Nashville and transition to country,” he had said.

