Ed Sheeran tells Kapil Sharma he wanted to become THIS, not singer 

Grammy-winning pop star Ed Sheeran revealed his initial dream profession on the latest episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ (TGIKS).

In a candid conversation, Sheeran reminisced about his teenage years and how he nearly pursued a career in acting.

“I originally wanted to be an actor,” the ‘Shape of You’ singer shared, adding, “I auditioned for this TV show — it was acting with music — and I made it to the finals. I was sixteen, and I got down to the final 10 people. In my head, I thought if I got this, I would pursue acting and wouldn’t do music. If I don’t get this, I’ll focus solely on music. And I didn’t get it (film assignment).”

During his visit, he revealed that he had a fantastic time at Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, where he learned the actor’s iconic dance move and even jammed with his family.

Ed also attended a party hosted by director Farah Khan and later graced a party hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma.

At the latter’s party, he was seen having a great time with comedians Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover, even singing a birthday song with the latter and engaging in playful banter with the former.

The highlight of his visit was when he sang a popular Bollywood song from Raj Kapoor’s movie alongside the show’s host, showcasing his versatility and love for music from around the world.

It is pertinent to mention here that Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show put to rest the rumours regarding the cancellation of the show and revealed the guest list.

In an Instagram post, the show began with sharing reports which claimed that The Great Indian Kapil Show was being cancelled.

The reports are followed by a text stating, “Hume laga sirf hum achhi acting karte hain. Comedy ka ye blockbuster khatam nahi hua [We thought only we are good at acting. The comedy blockbuster is not over yet].”

The promo of the Kapil Sharma-led show then went on to show a guest list featuring Indian stars such as Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor, Badshah, and atheltes such as Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, and Mary Kom.

Netflix aired the show’s first episode on March 30 in which Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni appeared as guests.