Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford react to ‘Gossip Girl’ co-star Michelle Trachtenberg’s death

Hollywood heartthrobs Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford paid heartfelt tributes to their ‘Gossip Girl’ co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, after her tragic passing on Wednesday.

Actors Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford, who played Chuck Bass and Nate Archibald in the teen series respectively, remembered their co-star Michelle Trachtenberg aka socialite Georgina Sparks of ‘Gossip Girl’, after her sudden death at 39.

Westwick re-posted a picture of Trachtenberg on his Instagram stories and wrote, “So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg. Sending prayers.” Moreover, in a statement to a foreign publication, he said, “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen Michelle but I remember a talented, sharp, funny and warm soul. Thinking of her and the family. So sad.”

On the other hand, Crawford dropped a series of candid pictures with the late actor on Instagram and noted, “Michelle was one of a kind. I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it. She was a force of nature and just so so unapologetically funny and magnetic.”

“Remembering those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. Love you,” he added in the caption.

Earlier, Blake Lively aka Serene van der Woodsen of ‘Gossip Girl’, also mourned the death of her dear co-star with an old picture of them.

For the unversed, American actor Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles in ‘Gossip Girl’, ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Harriet The Spy’ among several others, was found dead in her New York City apartment near Columbus Circle, on Wednesday morning, confirmed the police sources.

Trachtenberg, 39, had recently undergone a liver transplant and was dealing with its post-procedure complications.