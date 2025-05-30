Eddie Murphy confirms his son Eric has married Martin Lawrence’s daughter

Two of the best black comedians of this era, Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence, have formed a family bond. Eddie has shared some exciting family news that his son Eric Murphy has married Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of fellow actor Martin Lawrence.

Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Eddie Murphy said, “Actually, they got married, like, two weeks ago.”

He added that the couple decided to keep the ceremony quiet. “They went off… Everybody was making the big wedding plans, and they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them.”

Eddie Murphy, who starred in Daddy Day Care, laughed as he said, “Yeah, we’re in-laws. And he doesn’t have to pay for that big wedding now.”

Jennifer Hudson asked if Murphy had sung at the ceremony, but he explained that it was a private event.

“No, they didn’t have a wedding. They went off and they got married at the church. They just had the two of them and the preacher,” Eddie Murphy explained. “So I think we’ll have like a big party or something.”

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence may also be working together again soon. Murphy shared that he has ideas for future projects and would love to remake the film It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World with top Black comedians, including Martin Lawrence.

Eric Murphy, 35, and Jasmin Lawrence, 29, began dating in 2021. Eddie Murphy shares Eric with ex-partner Paulette McNeely, and Martin Lawrence shares Jasmin with ex-wife Patricia Southall. The couple became engaged in 2024 in a romantic room filled with candles and white roses.

“It’s beautiful,” Martin Lawrence told E! News in 2024. “They both are beautiful, young adults and they get along so well.” He added, “Whoever would’ve thought that my child and Eddie’s child would get together?”

Eddie Murphy is clearly proud. With 10 children of his own, he joked that if the couple has a child, it’s sure to be funny. “Just our gene pool is going to make this funny baby,” Murphy said.