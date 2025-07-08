Eddie Redmayne shares exciting update on ‘The Day of the Jackal’ season 2

English actor Eddie Redmayne, who had confirmed a new season of his spy series ‘The Day of the Jackal’, has now shared an exciting update for the fans eagerly awaiting season 2.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new interview with a foreign publication, Oscar and BAFTA-winner Eddie Redmayne, who confirmed season 2 of ‘The Day of the Jackal’ last December, shared that he has already started reading scripts for the same.

“I can literally say nothing,” he said, upon being asked about the new season. “I was so proud of what we’ve worked on, and I’m so excited to see if we can push it to another level.”

While the actor refrained from sharing too many details, his subtle hint suggests that the makers are expected to start the production soon.

Further speaking about the show, ‘The Theory of Everything’ actor said, “It’s an actor’s dream. I describe this show as a sort of actor’s playground, all the things that when you are little and the reason you get into acting…”

“[Like] changing your voice, doing accents, doing languages, changing the way you look, makeup, stunts, all of that really, but also this quite intense depth of emotion,” he explained. “It had everything. It was a very easy yes for me.”

Notably, the 10-episodic first season of Ronan Bennett’s spy thriller series, ‘The Day of the Jackal’, co-starring Redmayne with Lashana Lynch, Úrsula Corberó, Chukwudi Iwuji and Khalid Abdalla, premiered on Peacock last November.

Also Read: ‘The Day of the Jackal’ star Eddie Redmayne breaks silence on James Bond comparisons