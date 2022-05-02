Edhi arranges boats ahead of expected Karachi rainfall

KARACHI: Ahead of rain prediction by the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi during the Eidul Fitr holidays, the Edhi Foundation has arranged several boats for the metropolitan for rescue and relief operations.

The Edhi Foundation has also alerted its staff and has gathered several boats at its head office situated in the Tower area of Karachi, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the MET office said Pakistan will experience changing weather patterns from Karachi to Khyber during this Eidul Fitr.

The Met Office has forecast dust raising winds and dust storms in Karachi and adjoining districts in Sindh on Monday (today), a day ahead of Eid, which falls on Tuesday.

Westerly winds have unleashed a dusty weather with some relief in the scorching season in the city with the maximum temperature likely to remain between 35 to 37 degree Celsius.

A westerly wave entering in Balochistan will bring dust-thunderstorm and rain in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Kambar-Shahdadkot districts of Sindh, weather department said.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that dust storm may also occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts during Eid days.

