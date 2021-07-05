‘Abducted’ Edhi ambulance driver recovered, police confirms

SUKKUR: The allegedly abducted ambulance driver working Edhi organization has Monday been released, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zafar Iqbal confirmed to ARY News.

The ambulance driver Imran Machi is working with the Edhi organization and was allegedly abducted three days back & now been recovered, SSP Iqbal confirmed, adding that the abductors, allegedly bandits of kacha area, have released him.

READ MORE: Edhi ambulance driver ‘abducted by bandits’ while shifting body from Larkana

Earlier yesterday, it was reported that Machi had been allegedly abducted by bandits when he was en route to Thari Mirwah from Larkana shifting a dead body.

Driver Imran along with the ambulance has been missing since last night,” a spokesman for Edhi Foundation con firmed saying that the Larkana and Khairpur police have been apprised regarding the incident.