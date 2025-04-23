Edits by Meta: What it is and how it stacks up against CapCut

Meta has officially launched its new video creation app, Edits, aiming to offer creators a powerful, free alternative to popular tools like CapCut.

Available globally on both iOS and Android, Edits provides a range of video editing and AI-powered features for short-form content.

The launch comes after Meta announced earlier this year that it was working on Edits, following the brief removal of ByteDance’s CapCut from U.S. app stores during a TikTok ban scare.

While CapCut is now back online, TikTok’s uncertain future in the U.S. presents an opportunity Meta appears ready to seize.

At launch, all of Edits’ tools are free to use. However, Instagram head Adam Mosseri has hinted that future versions may include paid features.

Unlike CapCut, which places a watermark on free exports, Meta’s Edits allows users to export watermark-free videos at no cost, making it an attractive option for creators who post across multiple platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts.

The Edits app offers an impressive selection of tools:

Ideas: A space to note down video concepts

A space to note down video concepts Projects: For organising and managing content

Inspirations: To browse trending audio

To browse trending audio Green Screen: For background replacement

Timeline: To arrange and adjust video clips

To arrange and adjust video clips Automatic Captions and Music: Pulled from Instagram’s library

Animate: Turns photos into videos using AI

Turns photos into videos using AI Cutouts: Lets you isolate objects with precision

Creators can publish their videos directly to Instagram or Facebook or export them for use elsewhere.

Advanced Tools and Future Updates

Edits also includes performance insights to help users refine their content strategies. Looking ahead, Meta plans to roll out advanced features like:

Modify: AI-powered tools to change the video's style

AI-powered tools to change the video’s style Keyframes: For adjusting elements at specific moments

Keyframes: For adjusting elements at specific moments

In addition, Meta will continue expanding the Edits app’s creative tools, including more fonts, text animations, transitions, voice effects, filters, and music options.

With the launch of Edits, Meta is clearly positioning itself to attract creators looking for a comprehensive, watermark-free video editor that works seamlessly across multiple social media platforms.