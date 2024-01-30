Educated Youth is Pakistan’s Most Valuable Asset: Navy Chief

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf stated that educated youth is Pakistan’s most valuable asset which holds the future of this country.

He expressed his confidence in the capabilities of youth in steering their country from present challenges and navigating to a bright future.

Speaking at Iqra University’s 21st Convocation as the Chief Guest, he congratulated the graduates and their families, emphasising that graduates should adopt professionalism and excellence in their future assignments.

As many as 1100 students got their degrees upon completing their academic programmes at the 21st Convocation of Iqra University (IU) on Monday, January 29, 2024, at the PAF Museum, Karachi.

The university awarded several gold medals to PhD scholars, Master’s and Bachelor’s students in the fields of computer science, engineering and business administration for their outstanding performances.

Mr. Naveed Lakhani, the chairman of Hussain Lakhani Group, Ms. Erum Asad, the chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nassar Ikram, the vice-chancellor, Members BOG, academicians, industry professionals, parents of the graduands, Deans, Directors, and faculty members were also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of Naval Staff congratulated the graduating students and the gold medalists of Iqra University. He appreciated Iqra University for contributing significantly to the higher education landscape of the country since its inception.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf complimented the university for investing in its faculty in pursuit of achieving teaching excellence, highlighting the diploma of HE UK.

The Vice-Chancellor thanked the honourable chief guest for his presence at the Convocation. “Your presence here is a source of great encouragement and inspiration for the graduates, parents, and staff of Iqra University,” said Dr. Ikram.

According to Dr. Ikram, this year marks the 26th anniversary of IQRA University. “I am proud of the fact that Iqra University has achieved unprecedented success in academics, research, and innovation in a very short span of time. We have recently been ranked among the top 75 universities in South Asia and the number 1 university in Pakistan with respect to research paper citations by the QS World University Rankings,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor also paid tribute to the late Hunaid Lakhani for establishing a place of learning that had been providing quality education to students for many years.