Educational institutions across Sindh to reopen on Aug 23

KARACHI: All educational institutions across Sindh will reopen on August 23 (Monday) with 50 per cent attendance, Provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah announced Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, he said the government decided to allow schools with fully vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff to reopen. He added educational institutes will reopen under Covid-19 SOPs to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

The minister said random polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests would be conducted with monitoring of schools to ensure the health guidelines are adhered to in letter and spirit.

On August 8, the Sindh government decided that it would defer the opening of educational institutions until August 19 (post Ashura) heeding health department’s recommendations.

Shah had said educational institutions would remain shut until August 19 since the Covid positivity rate has not fallen below 23 per cent in the metropolis despite lockdown.

It is pertinent to mention here that educational institutions across Pakistan except in Sindh reopened on August 2 with 50% attendance.