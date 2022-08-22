Educational institutions closed as more rains expected

Due to the expected rainfall, the district administration has decided to keep educational institutions closed in Nawabshah district on August 23 and 24, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by Deputy Commissioner Nawabshah Amir Hussain in this connection.

The decision was taken in view of floods and expected rains, the notification read.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more showers in Sindh during the next 48 hours under the influence of the new monsoon spell.

Director MET office, Sardar Sarfaraz said, another strong monsoon system is currently present in central India, which is expected to enter Sindh from tomorrow. The new monsoon currents will bring rain to Sindh and Balochistan. He said few parts of Karachi are likely to receive moderate to heavy downpour from August 24 to 25. Khairpur, Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad will also receive showers today, Sardar Sarfaraz said. From 23 to 26 August North-east and South districts of Balochistan to receive heavy downpour. Heavy showers in Balochistan can trigger flashfloods in Dadu, Jamshoro and Qamar Shahdadkot, the PMD said in its weather advisory.

