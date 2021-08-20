Educational institutions closed on basis of Covid situation: Sindh minister

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah said on Friday that the decision for closing the educational institutions was taken on the basis of the COVID-19 situation in the province, ARY News reported.

Sardar Shah said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took the decision after holding consultations. He said that the provincial health department had warned about a new wave of novel coronavirus next week.

He added that the recommendation for extending the closure was given in view of the current situation of the pandemic. Shah said that the COVID-19 vaccination of all teachers will be completed by next week.

The minister said that the provincial government will review its decision regarding the schools after one week. He appealed to the parents to get vaccinated which will also prevent their children from contracting the virus.

Earlier today, the Sindh health department sounded the alarm of Covid case reemergence raising reservations on the reopening of schools starting August 23.

Covid cases seem to have spiked in the recent days owing to violation of SOPs as people have not adhered to the face masks and social distancing, the health department said.

There is a looming threat of a further spike in cases as recent days have seen flagrant violations of SOPs set to curb Covid spread, the department said.

After heeding the Sindh health department’s advisory on the recent rise in Covid cases, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has further deferred the reopening of schools by one week to now open on August 30.

Get vaccinated in the week-long period, CM Sindh advised the teachers and parents.