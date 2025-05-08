Educational institutions to remain closed till May 11 amid India-Pakistan tensions

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced the closure of all educational institutions across the province until May 11 due to rising tensions between Pakistan and India, ARY News reported.

The minister stated that educational institutions will reopen on May 12 and urged strict compliance with the closure directive to prioritize the well-being of students and staff during this period of uncertainty.

Panic spread across Lahore Walton Road and surrounding areas as three explosions were heard in quick succession, causing residents to rush out of their homes in fear early Thursday morning.

According to Lahore Police, the explosions occurred within moments of each other. The blasts were loud enough to be heard several kilometers away, prompting hundreds to gather on the streets in confusion and alarm.

Click here for latest development on Pakistan-India escalation

On May 7, the Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a combat drone, and destroyed brigade headquarters, including a number of checkposts along Loc, after New Delhi carried out missile strikes in cities of Punjab and AJK, confirmed DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed.

India launched a “cowardly” missile attack on Pakistani territory, firing missiles from its airspace.

In a press briefing, DG ISPR said Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke were hit by missiles. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

In an interview with CNN, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Indian media has itself admitted the crash of three aircraft in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

“The Indian strikes targeted civilians, including women and children, which is a blatant violation of international law,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in address to the nation following India’s recent act of aggression callied it a “grave mistake” that will not go unpunished.