Educational visa programme launched by Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education and Ministry of Foreign Affairs jointly introduced a new educational visa programme in a move aimed at bolstering its educational and research sectors.

According to Gulf News, Minister of Education Yousef Al Benyan introduced the programme on the sidelines of the two-day Human Capacity Initiative conference, a major gathering that concluded in Riyadh on Thursday.

The conference held under the patronage of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who also serves as the chair of the Human Capacity Development Program Committee.

The purpose of the visa programme is to draw in international academics and students to Saudi Arabia to improve the country’s research and education sectors.

The “Study in Saudi Arabia” website will streamline the admissions procedure for overseas students who are eager to continue their education in Saudi institutions.

Through the website, foreign students can apply more easily and simply to Saudi educational institutions for admission. It offers both short- and long-term academic, training, and research programs in a prestigious, cutting-edge learning environment.

In keeping with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, this program not only increases options for international students but also elevates Saudi Arabia’s reputation as a global hub for learning and cross-cultural engagement.